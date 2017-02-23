Wesley Bryan Tied For The Lead At The Honda Classic

Wesley Bryan hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National (Champion). (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Wesley Bryan and Cody Gribble returned to a familiar course Thursday and each shot a 6-under 64 to share the early lead in the Honda Classic.



Bryan was last at PGA National for the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament in late 2015. Gribble was there the year before.



Bryan extended his good play from last week at Riviera, where he pulled within two shots of the lead late in the third round until Dustin Johnson drew away. He shot 30 on the front nine. Gribble, who won in Mississippi last fall to start his rookie season, had three birdies on par 3s.



Defending champion Adam Scott opened with a 68. Sergio Garcia was among the leaders until a bad stretch near the end of his round led to a 68.

Bryan is a Dutch Fork graduate and former Gamecock golfer. His tie for fourth last week at the Genesis Open was a career-best for him on the PGA Tour.

