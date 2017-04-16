Wesley Bryan Wins RBC Heritage

(Photo: Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports)

Wesley Bryan fired a 4-under 67 to win the RBC Heritage, his first PGA Tour win.

The former Dutch Fork and USC golfer becomes the first South Carolina native to win the annual event at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Bryan started the day four shots off the lead and after a bogey on the third hole, he reeled off four straight birdies. A bogey on the eighth hole had him at -11 for the tournament going to the back nine.

A birdie on the par 4 13th put him in a tie for the lead. He would birdie the par 5 15th to take sole possession of the lead and then he would put up pars on the final three holes for a four-day total of 13-under par.

