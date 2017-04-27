Wesley Bryan poses with the RBC Heritage trophy on the eighteenth green after winning at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

After taking a week off following his win at the RBC Heritage, Wesley Bryan is in action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Dutch Fork and USC graduate is part of a 160-player field comprising 80 teams for this week's event in the Big Easy.

This marks the first time since 1981 that an official PGA Tour event has used teams.

Bryan and Ryan Blaum shot a 1-under par 71 in round one.

The team of Ryan Ruffells and former Clemson golfer Kyle Stanley are your first round leaders at minus-6.

Another former Clemson golfer, Ben Martin, has teamed up with Ben Crane and that duo is one shot back of the leader at 5-under par.

Weekend coverage of the Zurich Classic is set for 3:00 pm each day on News19.

