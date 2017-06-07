File (Photo: WLTX, AP, WLTX)

Chad Holbrook's departure as USC's head baseball coach came with two years left on a contract that was paying him $400,000 annuallly.

In comparison, former Alabama head baseball coach Greg Goff had a five-year deal with $450,000 a year. He was fired after one season with the Crimson Tide hiring Brad Bohannon, an Auburn assistant.

Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan has the gold standard of contracts. Last year, he signed a new deal worth $1.25 million a year that will keep him in Gainesville through 2025.

LSU head coach Paul Maineri agreed to a new deal fall at LSU. He now has an annual salary of $1.125 million.

Tanner figures to have to pony up a few more bucks than what he was paying Holbrook and one would think an annual salary of $500,000 would be the bare minimum for the new head coach of the Gamecocks.

Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor, who led the Cavaliers to the 2015 national championship, is getting $600,000 per year in Charlottesville.

This will be an intriguing hire by Tanner, the former head baseball coach who led USC to two consecutive national championships and three straight appearances in the CWS national championship series before resigning to take over as athletics director. He has plenty of contacts throughout the country and the lure of working for a former baseball coach may be as much of a caveat as a nice salary for some coaches.

