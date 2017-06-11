What MLB Draft Day May Look Like For USC And Clemson

Baseball (via www.shutterstock.com ) (Photo: Custom)

COLUMBIA,SC - Monday night the 2017 MLB draft will start. There a few players who wore the garnet and black as well as the orange and purple this season, who will likely have their names during the three day draft.

Despite missing the latter part of the season due to injury USC pitcher Clarke Schmidt is expected to be a first round pick. He's been projected to go as high as 23rd to the Dodgers or 30th to the Cubs.

Fellow USC starting pitcher Wil Crowe could go to Cincinnati at 32. That's been one of his highest projections.

South Carolina signee Luis Campusano out of Cross Creek High School in Augusta, Ga may go 34th to the Brewers.

He was the Gamecocks close and Tyler Johnson hopes to close for a MLB team one day. Some sites have him going 131st to the Boston Red Sox.

A Gamecock outfielder may go later in the draft but Alex Destino is slated to go to be in eighth round pick to the White Sox.

Chris Williams, a Clemson catcher, is projected to be a third round pick going 96th overall to the San Francisco Giants.

Sumter product and Clemson pitcher Charlie Barnes could go 133rd in the fourth round to the nationals.

MLB draft coverage begins at 6 pm Monday night on the MLB Netwrok.

