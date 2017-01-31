What Will Jordan Anderson Do In 2017?

Jordan Anderson, driver of the #66 Columbia SC - Famously Hot Chevrolet, stands on the grid before qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pocono Mountains 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 30, 2016 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Chris Trotman, 2016 Getty Images)

When the Camping World Truck Series cranks up in Daytona, Forest Acres product Jordan Anderson will not be driving the #66 Chevy.

Anderson teamed up with Bolen Motorsports for 2016 with sponsorship from Columbia SC and the final standings saw Jordan finish 20th while making 18 starts. He posted seven top-20 finishes with a career-high 11th at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois.

However, Bolen Motorsports recently announced on its Facebook page that it would be making announcements in the coming weeks concerning a new sponsor and drive and that Anderson would not be driving in the season opener.

Anderson has not publicly commented on this story but he did post on his Twitter page in December "With the 2017 season right around the corner, I've been working hard lining up opportunities for next year and know that it will be another exciting chapter in my racing career."

The UNC-Charlotte graduate has made a name for himself in the NASCAR garages, especially during the 2015 season when he was literally a one-man operation during the week and on more than one occasion, ended up hiring pit crews when he arrived at the track on Fridays. His 2015 season also saw him scrambling to find a passport for the Canada race, taking his one car across the border only to be detained by custom officials on the drive back.

NASCAR television analyst Michael Waltrip has mentioned Anderson's work ethic during broadcasts. Now, Anderson will look to use that publicity as it attempts to find a ride or rides for 2017.

