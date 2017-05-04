Wherever Zion Goes, College Coaches Follow

Spartanburg Day forward Zion Williamson scored 33 points in the Griffins' 72-67 win over Trinity-Byrnes. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

NFL teams have their draft boards. College coaches have their recruiting boards and for a number of high-profile basketball coaches, Zion Williamson is at the top of their board.

The rising senior who has helped Spartanburg Day win the last two SCISA Class 2A state championships is ranked as second-ranked prospect nationally.

A 6-7, 230 pound power forward whose highlight reel-making dunks have made the rounds on the internet, Williamson was recently at the Adidas Gauntlet at Fort Worth, Texas with his AAU team the SC Supreme. USC head basketball coach Frank Martin was there along with coaches from the likes of Clemson, North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky. All five schools have offered Williamson along with a host of others. But to use a golf term, these five appear to be the clubhouse leaders for Zion's services, but Williamson has stated publicly that he's enjoying the recruiting process and has yet to tip his hand concerning one school who may have the edge on the others.

Both Martin and Clemson's Brad Brownell are selling Williamson on the notion of staying in-state and helping to build something in his back yard.

Until then, WIlliamson will be finishing up his junior year at Spartanburg Day before his busy summer continues with his AAU games which will no doubt lure fans to the stands and coaches to the court where it is perhaps more important to be seen as it is for them to see what's on the court.

