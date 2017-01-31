White Knoll Baseball Carries On

White Knoll athletics is still grieving over the death of baseball player Brett Williams. His teammates are moving on the best they can under these difficult circumstances. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

It's been a tad more than two weeks since the tragic death of White Knoll baseball player Brett Williams.

The 16-year-old's locker has his gear in its proper place - a constant reminder to his teammates that he is no longer with them, at least physically.

White Knoll head coach Charlie Assey says he catches himself writing out groups of players and by habit, almost pencils in Williams.

Assey also had had to strike a balance with his players - push them in practice but also be there for them if they need to talk.

"I feel like I've loved on them and continue to love on them," Assey said.

"But I've made it clear when we cross the white lines and he wouldn't want it any other way. We still have a job to do and everything we're doing we're trying to represent him and that's got to be full speed and if it's not, I'm going to let them know about it."

