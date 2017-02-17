White Knoll Coach Named North-South All-Star Assistant

Dean Howell from White Knoll High School will be an assistant coach in the North-South All-Star Game. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

White Knoll head football coach Dean Howell has been named an assistant for the December North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach.

Howell has been at White Knoll for the past four seasons, serving as both head football coach and athletics director.

This will be his first appearance in an All-Star game as a coach.

Edisto head coach Chris Carter is also an assistant on that South team.

Back in December, the Shrine Bowl coaching staff was announced for the 2017 game in Spartanburg. Spring Valley's Robin Bacon will be working as an assistant coach for the Shrine Bowl.

Bacon will be entering his third season as Spring Valley's head football coach. In 2008, while the head coach at A.C. Flora High School, Bacon was an North-South All-Star assistant.

(© 2017 WLTX)