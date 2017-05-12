White Knoll Softball Wins 5A Lower State Title

White Knoll Defeated Wando 4-2 on a two-run home run by Maddie Miller in the bottom of the eighth. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Andrea Lyon hit a solo homer in the sixth and Maddie Miller delivered a long ball in the bottom of the eighth in White Knoll's 4-2 win over Wando.

The win gives the Timberwolves the Class 5A Lower State championship, setting up a showdown with Byrnes Monday night in game one of the best-of-three state championship series.

Lyon also picked up the win for White Knoll as she limited the Warriors to the two runs, setting the stage for Miller's heroics in the eighth.

