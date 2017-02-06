Whitlow Leaving USC Football Program

Vanderbilt quarterback Johnny McCrary runs out of the pocket chased by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Boosie Whitlow during the 2015 meeting between the Commodores and Gamecocks. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

Sophomore defensive lineman Boosie Whitlow is leaving the Gamecock program, announcing the news on his twitter page.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Opelika, Alabama was part of the 2015 recruiting class and saw action as a true freshman.

Whitlow played in all 12 games and recorded 14 tackles and a sack. He redshirted this past season, which means he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

