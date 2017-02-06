Whitlow Leaving USC Football Program

Sophomore defensive lineman Boosie Whitlow is leaving the Gamecock program, announcing the news on his twitter page.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Opelika, Alabama was part of the 2015 recruiting class and saw action as a true freshman.
Whitlow played in all 12 games and recorded 14 tackles and a sack. He redshirted this past season, which means he will have three years of eligibility remaining.
