Will Crowe Taken In The 2nd Round By Washington

USC pitcher Wil Crowe (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Another USC pitcher hears his name called in baseball's amateur draft.

Junior Wil Crowe was selected 65th overall in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

Crowe went 6-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched with 90 strikeouts in 15 starts. Like first-round pick Clarke Schmidt, Crowe has undergone Tommy John surgery, having had the procedure in the latter stage of the 2015 season. In the 2016 draft, he was taken in the 21st round by the Cleveland Indians. Crowe chose to return to school for his redshirt junior season.

The Gamecocks currently have one former player in the Washington Nationals organization, left-hander Bryan Harper, who was a 2011 letterman.

