Williams Comes To Terms With The Chargers

Mike Williams (Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Lake Marion product and former Clemson receive Mike Williams has signed his first NFL contract, agreeing to a 4-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers worth $19.75 million including a signing bonus of $12.50 million.

He was the seventh overall selection by the Chargers in the NFL Draft.

At Clemson, Williams is third all-time in receiving touchdowns with 21. He's also fourth in receiving yards (2,727) and fifth in receptions (177).

The announcement of Williams coming to terms comes one day for the Chargers hold their first rookie mini-camp.

