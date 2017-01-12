Willie Jeffries Speaks To Newest Group of Firefighters

The all-time winningest football coach at South Carolina State was the guest speaker at the graduation ceremonies for the Columbia Fire Department. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

He's a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and normally when Willie Jeffries speaks, it is usually to organizations centered on athletics.

Jeffries is the annual master of ceremonies for the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame and the all-time winningest coach at South Carolina State is in high demand as a guest speaker.

But his audience Thursday night was a lot different from his usual audience as he spoke to the newest graduates for the Columbia Fire Department.

"It is a different audience but it's the same type of teamwork," Jeffries said.

"When (Columbia Fire Department Chief) Aubrey Jenkins invited me to speak, it fit in well. Teamwork in firefighting, teamwork in athletics."

Recruit class 16-02 featured 31 men and one woman who received their badges and patches Thursday as they became official first responders for CFD.

