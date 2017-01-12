Wilson Likely Out For Georgia Game

File (Photo: WLTX)

The reigning SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year will likely miss tonight's game with Georgia.

Heathwood Hall graduate A'ja Wilson suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's win at Florida and was in a walking boot at Wednesday's practice which also saw her using a scooter to keep her ankle elevated.

Wilson leads the team with 16.9 points per game and is second with 7.6 rebounds per game. She also commands plenty of attention in the post and combines with Alaina Coates to create a powerful one-two punch in the paint. With Wilson out, Coates could find more double-teams coming her way.

Of course, if USC continues to connect from long-range, that will make everyone's job easier in terms of running the offense.

