Winthrop Faces Butler In NCAA Tournament

The Winthrop Eagles react to seeing their name pop up on the CBS Selection Show. The Eagles will face Bulter in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Riggs, Kelsey WCNC)

The Winthrop Eagles' 10th all-time NCAA appearance will take them to Milwaukee where they will face the Bulter Bulldogs from the Big East.

The Eagles, who gathered at Winthrop Coliseum to watch the CBS Selection Show, will take a 26-6 record into Thursday's 1:30 pm contest. The reigning Big South Tournament champions are making their first NCAA appearance since 2010.

Fifth-year head coach Pat Kelsey saw his team soak up the moment of being a part of Selection Sunday.

"There's no guarantees when you start the season that you will cut down the nets, win a championship and experience in my mind is the greatest spectacle in all of sports outside the Super Bowl," said Kelsey,

"But for this senior class to cross the finish line, win a championship and experience this and drink it all in is something very very special they will remember for the rest of their lives."

The Eagles will have a handful in Butler who lost to Xavier in the opening round of the Big East Tournament, but did beat overall number-one seed Villanova twice.

