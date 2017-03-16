Winthrop Loses To Butler 76-64

Winthrop Eagles guard Xavier Cooks (12) embraces his head coach Pat Kelsey after being defeated by the Butler Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (Photo: James Lang, James Lang)

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avery Woodson scored 18 points and tied a career high with six 3-pointers in his NCAA Tournament debut to lead Butler to a 76-64 win over Winthrop on Thursday.



Woodson, a graduate transfer from Memphis, hit five 3s in the first half to help the fourth-seeded Bulldogs build a 14-point halftime lead.



A 12-2 run in the middle of the second half gave Butler a 60-43 lead with less than 8 minutes left and put the game out of reach for the 13th-seeded Eagles.



Xavier Cooks had 23 points to lead Big South champion Winthrop (26-7).



Butler (24-8) looked comfortable all afternoon at the Bradley Center, the home of Big East rival Marquette. The last time the Bulldogs played in Milwaukee, Woodson scored 17 points in a 68-65 victory over Marquette last month.



One more win in Milwaukee and Butler could advance to their fifth Sweet 16 since 2003.

Genaro C. Armas, Associated Press