WJ Keenan Battles USA Today's Top-Ranked Team

Zach Norris looks on during W.J. Raiders' game with La Lumiere School in the championship game of the Chick-Fil-A Classic national division. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

COLUMBIA, SC - The 15th annual Chick-Fil-A Classic had a little bit of everything.

Spartanburg Day junior Zion Williamson played in front of standing room only crowds at Richland Northeast High School.

Then there was the team ranked first in the country by USA Today. La Lumiere School battled W.J. Keenan High School in the National Division championship game with the Lakers winning 77-58.

Tariq Simmons led W.J. Keenan with 22 points.

La Lumiere was led by Michigan State signee Jaren Jackson, Jr with 20 points. Brian Bowen added 18 and was named Tournament MVP. Simmons was named All-Tournament for the runner-up Raiders.

"I think it was a good experience for our younger guys and the older ones, too," said W.J. Keenan head basketball coach Zach Norris.

"They know now tney have to come ready to play all the time and be prepared. Hopefully, this will springboard us into the second half of the season."

Williamson set the three-game scoring record with a total of 107 points. He was named the event's Most Outstanding Player for the national division. The 6-8, 230-pound power forward is ranked second nationally for the class of 2018. He says the attention that comes with being a five-star prospect doesn't affect what he does on the court.

"I don't see it as pressure," Williamson said.

"I'm going out every game trying to win, just help my team win."