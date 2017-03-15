W.J. Keenan head coach Zach Norris will be inducted into the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

W.J. Keenan head basketball coach will be inducted into the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this week.

Norris has a 25-year coaching career with stops at Williston-Elko, Saluda, Newberry and W.J. Keenan where he has won five state titles with the Raider program.

"I'm deeply honored, humbled and blessed to truly receive such a high honor from my peers," Norris said.

The Hall of Fame ceremony coincides with Saturday's North-South All-Star games which will be held at Lexington High School. Norris is serving as the head coach of the North team.

