3 Former Gamecocks Meet In WNBA Game

A trio of Dawn Staley's top players from the last two seasons played against each other in WNBA action on Tuesdya night.

Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis and the Dallas Wings took on Tiffany Mitchell and the Indiana Fever. All three are top 10 WNBA drafts in the last two seasons.

Mitchell got her first start of the season for the Fever. She left the game in the first quarter with an injury but would return. She finished with 7 points.

Allisha Gray scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wings as a starting guard. Kaela Davis added five points off the bench as well.

The Wings led by 17 at halftime and they win it 89-62 over the Fever.

