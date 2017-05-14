Alaina Coates Still Rehabbing Ankle

Alaina Coates is goes back to her teammates after scoring and drawing a foul against Maine. Coates is averaging 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds for USC and is the SEC Player Of The Week for second week in a row. (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray had great performances in their first professional games on Sunday. However, another former Gamecock, Alaina Coates, out of Dutch Fork High School, was not able to play in the WNBA's opening weekend of games.

The number two overall pick of the Chicago Sky is rehabbing an ankle injury which sidelined her during USC's run to the national title. The Sky said there a monitoring her progress. No timetable has been set for her debut.

Coates was a four time All-SEC first team pick for the Gamecocks during her career at USC.

