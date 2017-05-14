Former Gamecocks Impress In WNBA Debuts

USATodayPhoto (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX, AZ - The future looks very bright for the professional careers of two former Gamecock women's basketball players. Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray made their WNBA debuts for the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Davis went off for a game high 20 points. The 10th pick in the draft added 4 assists and 4 rebounds to lead the Wings in a 68-58 win at Phoenix. Davis played 27 minutes off the bench and was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Gray, the fourth overall pick, got the start and scored 11 points in 18 minutes of play.

Dawn Staley was thrilled to see her former players do well to start their rookie years. The best may be yet to come according to Staley.

Congrats to @GamecockWBB own @KaelaD3 @Graytness_10 on that dub and double digit scoring in their debut..... just the tip of iceberg!😁😍😁 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 15, 2017

Check out their first baskets here-http://www.wnba.com/video/former-south-carolina-teammates-gray-davis-score-first-wnba-buckets/

Davis, Gray and the Wings host the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

