Wofford Assistant Will Take Over At Presbyterian College

Presbyterian College is going up I-26 for its next head men's basketball coach.

Wofford assistant Dustin Kearns will be introduced Tuesday afternoon as the new head coach of the Blue Hose, that according to a source close to the program.

Kearns replaces longtime coach Gregg Nibert who resigned April 12th.

A Clemson alumnus, Kearns has been the associate head coach at Wofford for the last four seasons.

Blue Hose assistant John Reynolds, who had been serving as interim head coach since Nibert's exit was a finalist for the job along with current Charleston Southern associate head coach and former USC star BJ McKie.

The all-time leading scorer for Gamecock men's basketball, McKie was a popular choice in the basketball circles, especially in the Midlands where he starred at Irmo High School before joining the USC program.

McKie said he "did all I could, but they are going with more experience."

However, the fact that McKie was a finalist for a head coaching opening could open more doors for him going forward.

