Wofford Has A New Head Football Coach

. (Photo: WLTX)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Pitt defensive coordinator Josh Conklin was named head coach at Wofford.



The school announced the hire of Conklin, a former Wofford assistant, on Tuesday. Conklin spent the past three seasons with the Panthers. He was also an assistant at Florida International and Tennessee.



Conklin takes over for Mike Ayers, who announced his retirement after a 30-year career as Wofford head coach.



Wofford president Dr. Nayef Samhat said he was delighted to have someone like Conklin who understands Wofford.



Conklin led the Pitt defense to major upsets the past two seasons, defeating No. 2 Clemson 43-42 in 2016 and No. 2 Miami 24-14 last November.



Conklin said he hoped to continue the success that Ayers had at Wofford, the defending Southern Conference champs who reached the NCAA FCS quarterfinals last month.

© 2018 Associated Press