File (Photo: WLTX)

When USC sophomore D.J. Wonnum was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, it was further proof as to just how far he has developed since arriving on campus.

Against Arkansas, Wonnum had four tackles (one for a loss) and two batted passes against Arkansas.

“There's no doubt that D.J. has played extremely well this year," said head coach Will Muschamp.

"He's just a steady hand and you know you're going to get really good production out of him. But I've been so proud of how he's played, as a true freshman last year, and how he has continued to evolve. We've really challenged him about, No. 1 getting stronger in the weight room and really, he's extremely bright, he's extremely intelligent, he really understands the game. He's a guy you can tell something to one time and he gets it, it's done. You don't have to tell him again. He's not a rep guy. The game comes very easy to him. He's going to play for a long time.”

Wonnum currently has 28 tackles which is fifth on the team. He is tops on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss and tw sacks. He will look to add to those totals Saturday when the Gamecocks play at Tennessee.

© 2017 WLTX-TV