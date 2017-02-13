Woolbright Named Lexington Head Football Coach/AD

Batesburg-Leesville defeated Crescent 42-6 Thursday night in Class AA high school football acton. (Photo: WLTX)

Perry Woolbright is on the move but he will stay in Lexington County.

Woolbright is leaving Batesburg-Leesville after three seasons to become the head football coach and athletics director at Lexington High School.

Woolbright came to B-L after four years as the head football coach at North Myrtle Beach High School. He leaves the Panthers after having led them to the Class 2A state championship game where they lost 44-21 to longtime rival Abbeville.

He comes from a coaching family as his father Marty coached for nearly 40 years with stops that included Lower Richland, Gilbert and Clover. His grandfather, Cecil Woolbright, is a former coach at Chapin who led the Eagles to state championships in football in the early 1970s. The field at Chapin is named after him.

Woolbright replaces Josh Stepp who left Lexington to become the running backs coach at Georgia State under new head coach Shawn Elliott, the former USC offensive line coach at Camden native.

