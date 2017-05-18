WWE Hall Of Famer Returns To The Midlands

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies were back at home tonight. They honored all military in attendance for Salute to Armed Forces night and who better than WWE Legend Sergeant Slaughter to throw out the first pitch.

Slaughter served in the Marine Corps and loved being back in the Midlands. He's also a Tim Tebow fan. But the Sarge says pitching isn't easy.

"I've a lot of first pitches but they're also a little nerve racking. When I put someone in a cobra clutch I can do that pretty easily but throwing that first pitch out and hitting a golf ball are the toughest things I've ever had to do," Slaughter said.

Slaughter even has a connection with Darius Rucker from his previous visits to South Carolina.

"It's always good to be back in Columbia, South Carolina. A lot of fond memories here. Not only wrestling but a few golf tournaments with Hootie and the Blowfish. I met a lot of great people through them."

After Sgt. Slaughter threw out the first pitch the Fireflies won 3-2 in 10 innings over West Virginia.

