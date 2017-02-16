Yardcocks Are Ready For Opening Day

Blue skies greeted Chad Holbrook for Thursday's final preseason practice. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Chad Holbrook admits there is always something special about Opening Day in baseball, no matter what level.

"It's exciting. You know there's only one opening day per year," Holbrook said.

"You're starting on a journey with a group of young men that have put in a lot of time and effort and work. It's just an exciting time. It's something very, very unique about the feeling you have around opening day."

The Gamecocks crank up the new season with at three-game series at Founders Park against UNC-Greensboro from th Southern Conference. It will mark the start of Holbrook's fifth season as the Gamecocks head coach.

Of course, Omaha is the ultimate destination and Holbrook's 2016 team was two wins over Oklahoma State from punching its ticket. But it was the Cowboys who advanced and while expectations are to reach the College World Series, Holbrook hasn't started looking at the menus for various Omaha steakhouses just yet.

"We're just going to do one game at a time," Holbrook said

"I hate to use the coaching cliche but that's really what it is. The teams we're playing are too good. If we start looking ahead, we'll screw up what's in front of us.

"I don't want to look towards June yet. You can't get to Omaha in February and March. But you have to play dang well to start the season. You have to take it one step at a time and our first step is our first game against a really, really good team."

