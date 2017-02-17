Yardcocks Win On Day One

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Sophomore outfielder TJ Hopkins went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBI and junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt allowed just one run in 6.2 innings of work as fourth ranked South Carolina opened the 2017 season with a 7-1 win over UNCG Friday in front of a sellout crowd of 8,242 fans at Founders Park.

Schmidt limited the Spartans to a solo homer, three hits and a pair of walks as he earned his first win of the season. Schmidt struck out three in the victory. UNCG starter Jack Maynard suffered the loss. He allowed five runs on six hits in 3.1 innings of work.

The Gamecocks outhit the Spartans 11-4.

Game two of this series is Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with Wil Crowe making his return to the mound in a Gamecock uniform for the first time in nearly two years. Crowe missed all of 2016 and the second half of the 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Staff Reports