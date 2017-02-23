WLTX
Zion Williamson Shines In Semi-Finals

The SCISA 2A semi-final matchup saw Spartanburg Day grind out a five-point win over Trinity-Byrnes.

wltx 12:49 AM. EST February 24, 2017

Zion Williamson scored 33 points to lead Spartanburg Day to a 72-67 over Trinity-Byrnes in the SCISA 2A boys semi-finals.

The Griffins will meet Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Saturday for the Class AA state championship.

 

BOYS' BASKETBALL
SCISA Class AA
Semifinal
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 57, Hilton Head Prep 52

Spartanburg Day 72, Trinity Byrnes School 67

SCISA Class A
Semifinal
Anderson Christian 55, Cathedral Academy 41

Charleston Collegiate 95, Beaufort Academy 71

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
SCISA Class AA
Semifinal
Thomas Sumter Academy 44, Spartanburg Christian 24

SCISA Class A
Semifinal
Dorchester Academy 52, Richard Winn Academy 40

Laurens Academy 53, Holly Hill Academy 47

