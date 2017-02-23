Zion Williamson Shines In Semi-Finals

Spartanburg Day forward Zion Williamson scored 33 points in the Griffins' 72-67 win over Trinity-Byrnes. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Zion Williamson scored 33 points to lead Spartanburg Day to a 72-67 over Trinity-Byrnes in the SCISA 2A boys semi-finals.

The Griffins will meet Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Saturday for the Class AA state championship.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

SCISA Class AA

Semifinal

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 57, Hilton Head Prep 52



Spartanburg Day 72, Trinity Byrnes School 67



SCISA Class A

Semifinal

Anderson Christian 55, Cathedral Academy 41



Charleston Collegiate 95, Beaufort Academy 71



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SCISA Class AA

Semifinal

Thomas Sumter Academy 44, Spartanburg Christian 24



SCISA Class A

Semifinal

Dorchester Academy 52, Richard Winn Academy 40



Laurens Academy 53, Holly Hill Academy 47

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.