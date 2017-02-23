Zion Williamson Shines In Semi-Finals

Zion Williamson scored 33 points to lead Spartanburg Day to a 72-67 over Trinity-Byrnes in the SCISA 2A boys semi-finals.
The Griffins will meet Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Saturday for the Class AA state championship.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
SCISA Class AA
Semifinal
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 57, Hilton Head Prep 52
Spartanburg Day 72, Trinity Byrnes School 67
SCISA Class A
Semifinal
Anderson Christian 55, Cathedral Academy 41
Charleston Collegiate 95, Beaufort Academy 71
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
SCISA Class AA
Semifinal
Thomas Sumter Academy 44, Spartanburg Christian 24
SCISA Class A
Semifinal
Dorchester Academy 52, Richard Winn Academy 40
Laurens Academy 53, Holly Hill Academy 47
