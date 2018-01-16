Zion Williamson To Play In McDonald's All-American Game

Spartanburg Day forward Zion Williamson scored 33 points in the Griffins' 72-67 win over Trinity-Byrnes. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

For the first time in three years, the Palmetto State will be represented in the McDonald's All-American Game,

Zion Williamson out of Spartanburg Day will be competing in the annual all-star game which this year will be played at Philips Arena in Atlanta after the seven years in Chicago.

Williamson, who missed nearly two months with a foot injury, has recently returned to action for the defending two-time SCISA 2A state champion Griffins.

He is ranked as high as second nationally among high school prospects for the Class of 2018. The 6-7 power forward is currently uncommitted but that will change Saturday night in Spartanburg when Williamson will announce his college choice.

