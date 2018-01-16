WLTX
Close
Closings Alert 20 closing alerts
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Zion Williamson To Play In McDonald's All-American Game

Reggie Anderson, wltx 4:55 PM. EST January 16, 2018

For the first time in three years, the Palmetto State will be represented in the McDonald's All-American Game,

Zion Williamson out of Spartanburg Day will be competing in the annual all-star game which this year will be played at Philips Arena in Atlanta after the seven years in Chicago.

Williamson, who missed nearly two months with a foot injury, has recently returned to action for the defending two-time SCISA 2A state champion Griffins.

He is ranked as high as second nationally among high school prospects for the Class of 2018. The 6-7 power forward is currently  uncommitted but that will change Saturday night in Spartanburg when Williamson will announce his college choice.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories