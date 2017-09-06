Zion Williamson Will Visit Clemson Saturday

Spartanburg Day forward Zion Williamson scored 33 points in the Griffins' 72-67 win over Trinity-Byrnes. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Last week, Deshaun Watson received plenty of attention as he was on the sidelines for Clemson's season opener with Kent State.

There will be some added celebrity sightings on the sidelines this week for the Tigers' game with Auburn.

Zion Williamson, the second-ranked prospect in the country, announced he will be at Clemson for an unofficial visit.

Williamson averaged 36 points and 13 rebounds this past season in leading Spartanburg Day to its second consecutive SCISA AA state championship. Packed gyms and viral videos have followed Williamson who is being pursued by the Tigers along with USC, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas.

Also checking out the action is Clemson commit Xavier Thomas from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The former Wilson Tiger is rated as the top defensive end in the country. He tweeted out he would be on campus this weekend.

