Zion Williamson's Stepfather Says No Contact With Adidas

Spartanburg Day forward Zion Williamson scored 33 points in the Griffins' 72-67 win over Trinity-Byrnes. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The stepfather for basketball superstar Zion Williamson says the Spartanburg Day senior has not had any contact with Adidas.

Lee Anderson told WSPA-TV in Spartanburg that "no one from Adidas has approached Zion or his family".

One of the Adidas executives arrested this week by the FBI, James Gatto, is alleged to have been trying to use his corporation’s money to persuade Williamson to choose Kansas, according to a Thursday afternoon article released by Chat Sports.

Anderson says he’s aware of the Chat Sports article but told WSPA-TV, “If anyone approached the family without Zion’s best interests in mind we would simply walk away.”

Anderson also said “no one outside of the immediate family will have any say or sway on Zion’s decision on where he’ll go to school.”

Gatto has been accused of orchestrating a deal that paid $100,000 to a Louisville recruit in June.

Williamson is ranked as the second best power forward in the country and has led Spartanburg Day to two consecutive SCISA state championships in Class 2A. USC and Clemson are in hot pursuit along with the likes of Duke, UNC and Kentucky.

