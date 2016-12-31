Arizona showdown: Tigers, Buckeyes set to battle

The two head coaches are good friends, as are their wives. But Saturday night in Glendale, it will be all business. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – The last time Clemson and Ohio State played, in the 2014 Orange Bowl, the Tigers were hell-bent on proving they belonged among the nation’s elite.

In their previous trip to the Orange Bowl, two years prior, the Tigers had absorbed a humiliating 70-33 defeat at the hands of West Virginia.

“It was such a big moment for us,” said Tajh Boyd, Clemson’s quarterback in both games. “We were stinging from that West Virginia loss and we had a strong sense of urgency that we had to go out there and redeem ourselves.”

That the Tigers did, winning 40-35 and amassing 576 yards – the highest total that Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer has allowed in 66 games as leader of the program.

Fast forward a few years to tonight, and once again Clemson is in pursuit of redemption after coming up just short in last year’s National Championship Game in this same venue, the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Clemson kicked off the year here last January; now the No. 2 Tigers (12-1) hope to extend it here on New Year’s Eve with a victory against No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) in the Fiesta Bowl Playoff Semifinal.

The winner faces either top-ranked and unbeaten Alabama (13-0) or No. 4 Washington (12-1) in the title game nine days hence in Tampa, Florida.

“Hopefully we’ll have our opportunity to hold the trophy up one of these days,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’re going to keep getting in the batter’s box and keep swinging and hopefully one of these days we’ll get it done. We’ve got a chance this year, but they don’t give those things away.”

Notes: Swinney reads up on Meyer before Fiesta Bowl

Swinney, who is the only coach in college football history to win a bowl game four years in a row against a coach who already has won a national title, can extend that streak to five tonight against Meyer and the Buckeyes, but the task likely won’t be easy.

Ohio State has the best record in the FBS (61-5) over the last five seasons and this year’s team boasts the nation’s No. 4 total defense and the nation’s ninth-best rushing attack.

“We know that when you play teams like Ohio State, the margin for error gets really small,” Swinney said.

Clemson’s quest will be to render the Buckeyes’ offense one-dimensional and force quarterback J.T. Barrett to beat them via the air.

Boyd, for one, believes if the Tigers can take command early, it will pay big dividends.

“Clemson can get down 14 (points) and still have the firepower to come back,” Boyd said. “I don’t think Ohio State is built to do that.”

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, playing in his final postseason, will need to be on point against a secondary that ranks among the best in the nation. The Buckeyes have recorded 19 interceptions, six of which have been returned for touchdowns.

It’s imperative that Watson and the Tigers avoid miscues.

“There’s a fine line between trying to make plays and utilize his weapons, but not making bad decisions,” said ESPN’s Chris Fowler, who will provide play-by-play for the game. “It’s not original, but the turnover battle is enormous.”

If turnovers aren’t an issue, Fowler likes the Tigers’ potential for points.

“It’s no accident they’ve scored a bunch of points with the array of weapons they can trot out there,” Fowler said. “It’s pretty remarkable when you have one of the best draft prospects at quarterback (Watson), one of the best at tight end (Jordan Leggett), one of the best at running back (Wayne Gallman) and the best draft prospect at wide receiver (Mike Williams). That’s a ton of talent.”

Fowler admitted that he’s also impressed by Clemson’s rebuilt defense. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables had to replace seven starters off last year’s unit, including six players now on NFL rosters, but the Tigers are ranked in the top 25 nationally in 14 defensive categories, including ninth in total defense and third in tackles for loss and sacks.

“They have a lot of new faces, but I think they play with a similar style, and that’s what has been remarkable,” Fowler said. “You lose a lot of big-name guys on defense, and yet productivity hasn’t declined.

“In fact, they would tell you they’re a lot better because they give up fewer big plays. If Clemson had a weakness last year, they created big plays, but they gave up a ton of chunk plays. The stats are much, much better in that department. Dabo called last year’s defense dysfunctional. That’s a strong word for a team that almost won the national championship, but he and Venables feel like they’ve improved a lot in that area this year.”