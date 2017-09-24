Paralyzed man gets special race car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Columbia Residents React to NFL Protests
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
The rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
-
Woman Charged After Infant Remains Found
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
WATCH: Officers & fire fighters arrive to grant girl's birthday wish
-
USC Good Samaritan Explains What Happened
-
Maria Could Still Impact the East Coast
-
Good Samaritan Touches USC Community
More Stories
-
SC Hospitals to Receive Hospital Patients Evacuated…Sep 24, 2017, 6:43 p.m.
-
Hurricane Maria WeakensSep 18, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Couple Charged in Disappearance of South Carolina BabySep 24, 2017, 4:27 p.m.