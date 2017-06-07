Kid Friendly Living Room
Children can wreck havoc on any 'grown up' living environment, but that doesn't mean we need living rooms that look like a daycare center. Staci Woo, Clothing Designer for Woo Clothing www.ilovewoo.com, shares her tips for how to create a kid-friendly liv
KIN Community , KHOU 2:02 PM. EDT June 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal House Fire
-
USC Baseball Coach Holbrook Resigns
-
Sexual Businesses Not Paying Taxes
-
Dog With Coyote Trap on Paw Recovering
-
Documents Show How Reactors Went Over Budget
-
Deputies Say Suspects Used Cloned Credit Cards
-
Gils Creek Community Gets Greenlight
-
19-year-old pregnant woman killed during alleged aggravated robbery in N. Beaumont
-
Tragic update: After five days, missing 12-year-old found dead
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
More Stories
-
6 year-old Child Killed in West Columbia House FireJun. 7, 2017, 9:08 a.m.
-
Last Sears Store in Columbia Shutting DownJun. 7, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Frozen Lima Beans Sold At Bi-Lo, Harveys Under RecallJun. 7, 2017, 11:44 a.m.