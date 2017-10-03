A Huge Solar Storm Is Coming And Could Cost $20 Trillion Of Damage
Solar storms are known to disrupt satellite and radio communications, but scientists now say that one extreme space weather event could cause 'doomsday' on Earth. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
wltx 11:38 AM. EDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Columbia Native In Mandalay Bay During Attack
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
SC NASCAR Driver Witnesses Las Vegas Chaos
-
Body found in Charlotte could be missing Norfolk teen Ashanti Billie
-
Greenville Man Witnesses Las Vegas Shooting
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Preparedness For Mass Shooter Situation
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
-
SC Native In Las Vegas Was Close To The Vegas Shooting
-
UFO Night Lights - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Veteran steals truck, transports dozens to hospital…Oct. 3, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
'Time to come together and stop the hate!' Jason…Oct. 3, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Woman Stole $10,000 Ring from Columbia Store, Police SayOct. 3, 2017, 9:08 a.m.