A New Poll Says Americans Wish Barack Obama Was Still Leading America

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fredrick Jr. Says Athletes Face Temptation
-
#TheLateFeed: Violence ends with driver slamming into fighters
-
Deputies: Man Speeding To See His Girlfriend
-
We Are Puerto Rico
-
Uproar Over Historic Homes Demolished
-
Request To Stop SCEG Rate Hikes
-
National Guard Leaving For Puerto Rico
-
Vista Shooting Survivor Visits Scene of Shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Video shows
More Stories
-
East Coast Pipeline May Expand to South CarolinaSep 29, 2017, 10:50 a.m.
-
Deer Cam Photos Catch Burglary SuspectsSep 29, 2017, 12:02 p.m.
-
'I've Got Nieces and Nephews, I Don't Know If…Sep 28, 2017, 7:40 p.m.