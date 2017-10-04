America Makes Up Nearly Half Of The World's Civilian Firearms Owners
After the recent Las Vegas shooting that took the lives of at least 59 people, the topic of gun control and what needs to be done about it continues to come up. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
wltx 8:46 AM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
The 1,000 Year Flood: Two Years LaterOct. 3, 2017, 10:49 p.m.
-
Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock's girlfriend,…Oct. 4, 2017, 4:48 a.m.
-
Tropics Becoming Active AgainOct. 4, 2017, 8:45 a.m.