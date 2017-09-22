Betsy DeVos Rescinds Obama Administration's Campus Rape Guidelines
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced that she is rescinding the Obama administration's guidelines for dealing with campus sexual assault, under the program known as Title IX. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
wltx 4:33 PM. EDT September 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Efren's 5AM Update on Hurricane Maria
-
Woman Found Covered in Trash Identified
-
Man, Teen Charged With Making Bombs
-
Columbia Police Pull Vista Business's License
-
Starbucks Good Samaritan May Face Lawsuit
-
Staying on Top of Equifax Breach
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
The rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
-
Maria Gets Stronger, But May Not Be a Threat to US
More Stories
-
Columbia Man Arrested on Child Pornography ChargesSep 22, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Confidence 'High' That Hurricane Maria Won't Affect…Sep 18, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
McCain says he won't vote for Graham-Cassidy health…Sep 22, 2017, 1:59 p.m.