Congressman Al Green: 'Black People Shouldn't Go to White House Until Trump Apologizes for NFL Comments'
Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green is calling on black Americans to turn down White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for calling an NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem a 'son of a ____.' Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
wltx 7:18 PM. EDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deshaun Watson Gives Paycheck to Cafeteria Workers
-
Arrest Made in Richland County Murder
-
Vista Shooting Survivor Visits Scene of Shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Five facts about Hugh Hefner
-
Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sun
-
Former USC Assistant Lamont Evans Charged
-
Nuclear Settlement Sold for Immediate Payment
-
Father posts sign at local park warning drug dealers to stay away
-
Veteran Returns Home To Damaged Home
More Stories
-
'I've Got Nieces and Nephews, I Don't Know If…Sep 28, 2017, 7:40 p.m.
-
Ex-USC Coach Fired from Job at Oklahoma State…Sep 28, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
SC National Guard Heading to Puerto Rico to HelpSep 28, 2017, 2:11 p.m.