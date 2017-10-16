Dem Lawmaker Claims One Republican is Considering Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Just days after House Democrat, Al Green introduced articles of impeachment on the House floor against President Donald Trump, another democratic lawmaker now claims a republican is also looking into it. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
wltx 11:16 AM. EDT October 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
$100M Lawsuit Filed Over Marine Recruit's Death at…Oct 16, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
23-Year-Old Lexington Man Killed After Being Struck…Oct 16, 2017, 5:47 a.m.
-
Man Accused of Spraying Possible Feces on Grocery Store FoodOct 16, 2017, 6:32 a.m.