Ex-Obama Speechwriter Dresses Up as Handcuffed Jared Kushner for Halloween
They say imitation is the best form of flattery. But, we're guessing this Jared Kushner costume worn by an Obama speechwriter was not meant to be an ode to Kushner but rather a mock. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
wltx 10:47 AM. EDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
SCANA CEO, Another Top Exec Retire in Wake of VC…Oct 31, 2017, 9:46 a.m.
-
'I'll Shoot Your Brains Out.' Alleged Threat to…Oct 30, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Halloween 2017 Freebies: Where to Get Tuesday Deals…Oct 31, 2017, 10:43 a.m.