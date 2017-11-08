Ex-TV Anchor Chris Hurst, Whose Girlfriend Was killed On Live TV, Wins Race for Va. House
The former television anchor whose anchor girlfriend was shot on live TV in 2015 just won the race for the 12th district of Virginia's House of Delegates. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
wltx 9:14 AM. EST November 08, 2017
