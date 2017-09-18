Family of Former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, Sets Up Legal Defense Fund
After suffering the 'enormous expense of attorneys' fees', the family of former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, have set up a legal defense fund for him. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
wltx 12:05 PM. EDT September 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunday Evening Tropical Forecast
-
Warrants Give New Details on Vista Shooting
-
Woman Shot in Face During Vista Shooting
-
State Rep.'s Niece Injured in Vista Shooting
-
Video Shows Moment Gunshots Were Fired in Columbia's Vista
-
Empire Club Owner Believes He Was Shut Down Unfairly
-
15-Year-Old Girl Shot in Garners Ferry Gunfire Exchange
-
Investigation continues into Tech student's death
-
You Could Have Unclaimed Money
-
Community helps family affected by Harvey
More Stories
-
2 PM Update: Maria Gets Stronger Since the Last AdvisorySep 18, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Warrants Reveal New Details About Vista ShootingSep 17, 2017, 11:31 p.m.
-
Thief Takes, Fish, Shrimp, Crab Legs from Seafood…Sep 18, 2017, 1:03 p.m.