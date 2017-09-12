Female Silicon Valley CEO Dyes Her Hair Brown 'to Be Taken Seriously'

TRENDING VIDEOS
Efren's Update on Hurricane Jose
Trees Down in Whitmire
Boats, Docks Destroyed at Lake Murray
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after hitting tree
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
I-77 Fatality was Related to Hurricane Irma
WLTX Breaking News
Irma impact on SC. Monday late-AM update
RAW: Governor's Saturday Update on Irma
Irma is now a post-tropical cyclone
More Stories
City of Columbia Employee Died in Accident During IrmaSep 12, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
SCE&G: 2-3 Days to Get Power Back for EveryoneSep 12, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
I-77 Death is Irma Related, Second Death in SC Due to StormSep 12, 2017, 10:34 a.m.