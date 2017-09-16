Former Trump Adviser Reportedly Taps Children's College Fund to Pay Attorney Fees
It's been over a year since the FBI probe into the Trump campaign began, and now with special counsel Robert Mueller at the helm that investigation appears to be taking a toll on some of the president's former aides.
wltx 3:42 PM. EDT September 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Multiple People Shot in Columbia's Vista
-
RAW: Police Chief on Shooting that Injured 8
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
8 People Injured in Colubmia Shooting
-
Manning Teen Arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct , Kidnapping
-
Friday Night Blitz Week Four
-
Sumter Mother, 10 Month Old Child Missing
-
House Members Question SCEG Leadership
-
Man Wrecks Car, Pees in Custody
-
Fairfield County Prescription Medication Drop Off Box
More Stories
-
'Dispute' Led to Vista Shooting that Wounded 8…Sep 16, 2017, 6:40 a.m.
-
'There was Blood and She Gripped My Hand Tight but…Sep 16, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
'We are Not Going to Let Troublemakers Define Us,'…Sep 16, 2017, 3:54 p.m.