Gov. Chris Christie: Mueller's Targets 'Should Be Concerned'
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe should concern those that are under investigation. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has the story.
wltx 3:38 PM. EDT October 29, 2017
