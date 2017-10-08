Iran Threatens American Military Bases If Sanctions Against The Country Increase
After Friday's White House announcement, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard says US will have to move their military bases 'outside the 2,000 km range of Iran's missiles' if more sanctions are passed.
wltx 2:37 PM. EDT October 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Troopers Ask Public for Help After Hit-and-Run,…Oct. 8, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
Sumter House Fire Kills Disabled Man, Displaces 6Oct. 8, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
-
Irmo Police Search for Suspect Who Ran from ThemOct. 7, 2017, 4:24 p.m.