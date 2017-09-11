Jeff Sessions Floats Idea of Giving Lie Detector Test to NSC Staff
In an attempt to weed out leakers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently considering giving the National Security Council staff a lie detector test. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
wltx 2:32 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's 11:30 p.m. Hurricane Irma Update
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
Irma impact on SC. Monday late-AM update
-
RAW: SC governor's Sunday Update on Irma preparations
-
Jim Gandy's Monday Forecast
-
6:30 PM Irma Update from Jim Gandy
-
Food Troubles Following Hurricane Matthew
-
People rescue manatees
-
Hotels Seeing an Influx of Evacuees
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
More Stories
-
BLOG: Gov. McMaster:'It's still a dangerous storm'Sep 11, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
-
2 PM Update: Irma Remains a Tropical Storm, Slowly WeakeningSep. 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Chance for Tornadoes Across the Midlands Due to IrmaSep 10, 2017, 9:14 p.m.